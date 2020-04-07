William Sorensen, ex-Las Vegas fire battalion chief, dies at 88

Retired Las Vegas Fire Department Battalion Chief William Sorensen died at home Thursday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. He was 88.

Battalion Chief William Sorensen (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Sorensen, of Boulder City, served in the Army during the Korean War before joining the department in 1957, where he worked for 35 years before retiring.

“He worked in association with the Federated Fire Fighters of Nevada to successfully lobby for legislation for workplace safety, working hours, pay and medical benefits,” the department said. “In 1998, he was honored with the Distinguished Service award presented by the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada.”

He was born in Lapoint, Utah, but his family moved to Las Vegas shortly after his birth, according to the post. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1949 and attended Brigham Young University, marrying MaryAnn McVeigh in 1964.

Sorensen was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, played several instruments and was a member of a local bluegrass band, the post said.

Sorensen was laid to rest Tuesday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City with a small attendance “because of the special health issues currently going on,” the post said. He is survived by his wife, seven children, 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

