Wind advisory extended for Las Vegas Valley, gusts may top 50 mph

Gusty winds battered the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, whipping up clouds of dust in the desert that blew into town from the northwest.

Gusts up to 40 mph kick up conditions across the Las Vegas Valley. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashten Majors, from left, Angela Wetzel, and Brandi Ayala, all of Houston, withstand strong wind gusts in Downtown Las Vegas the day a wind advisory was issued, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wind hits the trees in downtown Las Vegas the day a wind advisory was issued, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Traffic cones are knocked down by windy weather on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The strong winds were fueling a wildfire on Mount Charleston in the Spring Mountains.

Late Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service extended the wind advisory for the Las Vegas Valley until 1 a.m. Monday. Expect gusts up to 60 mph in the Spring Mountains and 40-55 mph in the valley.

At noon, the agency reported gusts up to 40 mph at McCarran International Airport and Nellis Air Force Base and 30-35 mph near the center of town.

Winds are beginning to pick up across the valley and with it will come the dust potential! 👀 https://t.co/VkXY2OWot9 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 28, 2020

The weather service issued the advisory at 11 a.m., predicting gusts up to 50 mph in parts of the valley. Clark County also issued a dust advisory for Sunday due to the windy forecast.

On Sunday morning the weather service reported a large cloud of dust rolling into town from the Jean Dry Lake bed, obscuring parts of the mountains that ring the valley to the northwest. A Twitter user shared a photo showing a large wall of dust moving “into the Southern Highlands and Mountain’s Edge areas.”

At 6:20 p.m, the weather service reported a major dust storm with quarter-mile visibility on U.S. Highway 95 between Beatty and Tonopah. Another, “larger haboob” near Gabbs is expected to encompass Nye and Esmeralda counties within two hours.

The weather service tweeted at 6:50 p.m. that the “thickest dust of the day” was moving into Henderson, with visibility dropping below 2 miles.

The airport was not experiencing long delays Sunday evening, according the Federal Aviation Administration website and McCarran’s departure listings. Departure and arrival delays were typically 15 minutes or less.

Whoa! See that cloud of dust that came into the Valley in the last 30 minutes? It came from the Jean dry lake bed to the south! See the plume moving northeast? That's the dust! 👀🛰️ #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/1mLthtj0I2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 28, 2020

By Monday, winds should stay in the 5-10 mph range.

