Wind spreads weed fire to wood pile, shed in northern Las Vegas

A fire in the 5400 block of Hickman Avenue in Las Vegas has fire officials warning of the dangers of any burning in light of heavy winds expected throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Authorities said an early-morning fire Tuesday in the northern Las Vegas Valley should serve as a reminder that most of Nevada is under a red-flag warning for fire danger.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said firefighters were called to the 5400 block of Hickam Avenue, near Craig Road, at 6:25 a.m.

Szymanski said the property owner was burning weeds, and the wind pushed the fire into a wood pile. He said the fire then burned a large shed and damaged a recreational vehicle on the property.

No injuries were reported. Szymanski said fire departments across Southern Nevada are asking people not to burn anything today and to be careful about discarding cigarettes, considering much of the state is under a red-flag warning today.

“Outside burning is illegal in the city, and there are restrictions across the state,” Szymanski said. “It is going to be windy with gusts over 40 miles per hour and no humidity. This is perfect fire spread conditions.”

