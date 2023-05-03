79°F
Local Las Vegas

Winner of the Mojave Max 2023 emergence contest announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 1:59 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2023 - 2:30 pm
Fifth-grader Edin C. (red shirt) and Mojave Max at Richard J. Rundle Elementary School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of the Clark County Desert Conservation Program)
Mojave Max at his home at the Springs Preserve on Aug. 31, 2017. (Springs Preserve)

A winner of the Mojave Max emergence contest has been announced.

Every year, Clark County students guess when Mojave Max, mascot of the county’s Desert Conservation Program, will emerge from his burrow after brumation. Last week, Max left his burrow for his latest emergence in the contest’s 23-year history.

Fifth-grader Edin C. from Richard J. Rundle Elementary School was this year’s contest winner. Edin guessed Max would emerge on April 24 at 3:14 p.m.

Out of 4,583 total guesses, only 23 students predicted Max would emerge on April 24, according to a DCP news release.

Edin and his class will soon take a field trip to Springs Preserve for a pizza party and Max meet-and-greet.

The contest to guess when Max will emerge in 2024 will open in November.

