Winning lottery ticket worth nearly $200K sold in Primm

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth close to $200,000 has been sold at the California-Nevada border.

Primm Valley Lotto Store (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The winning California Lottery ticket, which was sold at the Primm Valley Lotto Store, matched five numbers in Friday’s drawing — 6, 12, 18, 27, 29 — to claim $186,218.

The store, located just across the Nevada border in California, is next door to the Primm Valley casino and the Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm. The store is about 40 miles south of the Strip.

The identity of the winner will not be known until the prize is claimed.

Primm, Nevada