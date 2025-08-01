With new homes planned at Paradise Spa in Las Vegas, residents speak out

An Arizona firm plans to put 275 homes on a site where the Paradise Spa complex now sits in south Las Vegas.

The HOA office at Paradise Spa on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A vacancy notice is posted outside of Randy Frie’s apartment at Paradise Spa on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A representative for an Arizona homebuilder said Wednesday the firm plans to build 275 homes at the Paradise Spa site in south Las Vegas.

Las Vegas attorney Liz Olson, who was representing builder Taylor Morrison, confirmed plans for the development during an Enterprise Town Advisory Board meeting at the Silverado Ranch Community Center.

Paradise Spa is a once scenic, but now dilapidated, complex that once was home to 384 single-story condo units.

Only a few dozen residents remained at Paradise Spa as of last week, though everyone will need to “vacate their units and the property” by Aug. 30, according to an order filed July 1 in Clark County District Court.

At Wednesday’s meeting some area residents voiced concern and approval Wednesday about the proposal. The meeting was one of the first steps taken by the company in its quest to gain zoning approval from Clark County.

Las Vegas resident Jo Rusnak, who lives just steps from where the planned new development would be, was one of several who had questions about how the new community would affect her neighborhood.

“I live a block away from this new little city that’s being planned,” Rusnak said while addressing members of the board. “It’s ridiculous. Why do so many houses need to be crammed into this little area?”

As with a handful of others who spoke at the two-hour meeting, Rusnak wondered about how increased traffic could affect on-street parking in the area.

One resident asked about possible increased traffic in the area while another wondered about air quality.

Taylor Morrison, Olson said, plans to build 275 housing units, 197 of which would be detached homes. The rest would be townhomes.

The development would go on the 27-acre site where the Paradise Spa condo complex now sits, which is a little over 5 miles south of Mandalay Bay on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Taylor Morrison’s deal to buy the property is for $30 million. It’s expected to close in September, according to a company spokeswoman.

Despite some opposition, area resident Diondrae Collier voiced his support of the plan.

“I live right across the street from Paradise Spa and I think this is a blessing,” Collier said. “It’s unfortunate to have people displaced, but I see this as an opportunity for people who live in my community. The property values will hopefully go up.”

At one time, after it was built in 1965, the Paradise Spa complex was a well-known upscale spa resort, complete with pools, a lake and beautiful green spaces.

In recent years, however, it has fallen into disrepair and has been home to a number of fires, including a deadly blaze in 2024. It has also become a haven for area homeless people.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.