Woman, 18, identified as pedestrian killed while jaywalking

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was killed Monday night when she was struck by a truck in the eastern valley.
Jacquelynn Pulp, 18, was crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of a crosswalk when a pickup truck hit her and dragged her through the intersection at Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas police said. She died at the scene.
Police did not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.
Pulp’s death marked the 84th traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.