Woman, 18, identified as pedestrian killed while jaywalking

Jacquelynn Pulp, 18, was crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of a crosswalk when a pickup truck hit her and dragged her through the intersection at Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas police said. She died at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was killed Monday night when she was struck by a truck in the eastern valley.

Jacquelynn Pulp, 18, was crossing Charleston Boulevard outside of a crosswalk when a pickup truck hit her and dragged her through the intersection at Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas police said. She died at the scene.

Police did not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.

Pulp’s death marked the 84th traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.