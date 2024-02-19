60°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Woman, 34, killed after her motorcycle rear-ends car, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2024 - 4:43 pm
 
Updated February 18, 2024 - 7:22 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 34-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed after the motorcycle she was driving rear-ended a car Sunday afternoon in the central valley, police said.

The motorcyclist, who hadn’t yet been identified publicly on Sunday night, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the crash on North Rancho Drive south of West Sunset Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Police said the motorcyclist’s 2012 Yamaha FZ8 motorcycle was “traveling south on Rancho Drive at a high rate of speed, passing multiple vehicles approaching Sunset Drive.”

The crash happened at about 1:35 p.m. when the motorcyclist changed lanes to pass other vehicles and rear-ended a 2005 Honda Accord, police said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and landed in the road. Police said she was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Honda driver, identified as a 26-year-old Las Vegas man, stayed at the scene and didn’t show any signs of impairment, police said.

The motorcyclist’s death was the 27th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024. The crash remained under investigation.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
U2 gives Priscilla Presley the royal treatment in Sphere show
U2 gives Priscilla Presley the royal treatment in Sphere show
2
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
3
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
4
CARTOON: Putin’s death machine
CARTOON: Putin’s death machine
5
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
3 months after crash, Las Vegas police announce cyclist’s death
3 months after crash, Las Vegas police announce cyclist’s death
Lee Canyon remains closed after avalanche
Lee Canyon remains closed after avalanche
Dogs in Henderson shelter sick with unidentified illness
Dogs in Henderson shelter sick with unidentified illness
Homicides in 2023: Murders down 12 percent in Las Vegas
Homicides in 2023: Murders down 12 percent in Las Vegas
Vehicle description released in connection with fatal hit-and-run
Vehicle description released in connection with fatal hit-and-run