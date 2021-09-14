Woman, 36, dies of injuries from multi-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

A 36-year-old woman has died of her injuries from a multiple vehicle crash in late August, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 36-year-old woman has died of injuries from a multiple vehicle crash in late August, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 20 at Rancho Drive and Jones Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators believe a 20-year-old man driving a 2020 Dodge Charger southbound on Rancho failed to stop for a red light, and struck a 2016 Hyundai Elantra.

The Hyundai then struck a 2004 Lincoln Navigator, which in turn struck a 2012 Ford Fusion, police said.

The Dodge’s driver and the occupants of the Hyundai were taken to University Medical Center with injuries “ranging from minor to critical,” according to a police statement at the time.

On Friday, the Clark County coroner’s office notified Metro that the Hyundai’s driver, identified by police as 36-year-old Marie Leatham-Davis, had died of her injuries. A 65-year-old man riding in the Hyundai was seriously injured, police said.

None of the drivers involved in the crash showed signs of impairment, police said.

Leatham-Davis’ death marks the 95th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.