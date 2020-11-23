Woman, 49, hit by car in east Las Vegas, police say

Officers were called to Charleston Boulevard and Shiloah Drive just before 3 p.m. in response to “a critical injury traffic collision,” police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 49-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in east Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon..

Officers were called to Charleston Boulevard and Shiloah Drive just before 3 p.m. in response to “a critical injury traffic collision,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement late Sunday.

The woman was crossing Charleston outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a 2005 Ford Focus traveling west, police said.

The 18-year-old woman driving the Ford suffered minor injuries, police said.

Both were taken to University Medical Center, and the driver was released from the hospital.

Police do not believe the driver was impaired.

