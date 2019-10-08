Woman, 6-year-old son die after rescue from Las Vegas house fire

The pair was hospitalized after being pulled from a home on the 1900 block of Fox Canyon Circle Tuesday morning but later died of their injuries, the fire department said.

Two adults and a child are in “very critical” condition after a fire inside a two-story house in western Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A woman and her 6-year-old son were killed in a fire inside a custom two-story house in western Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Fire Department initially reported pulling two children from the house on the 1900 block of Fox Canyon Circle, near South Cimarron Road and West Sahara Avenue, but later corrected that it had pulled two adults, a man and a woman, and a child from the home.

The fire, found inside a second floor bedroom, was reported just before 8:20 a.m. to the Fire Department and was extinguished within about 15 minutes.

The woman and her son were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski. The woman’s brother was also treated, but he was treated and later released from the hospital.

Szymanski said the fire caused $25,000 of damage to the bedroom. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

