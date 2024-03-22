Woman, 62, struck and killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley

The death marks the 42nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 10:25 p.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard at the intersection with North Pecos Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was attempting to cross Lake Mead in a marked crosswalk but against a “Don’t Walk” light. A 2004 Acura TL was westbound on Lake Mead when the pedestrian walked into the vehicle’s path of travel, witnesses told police.

The victim was taken to the University Medical Center Trauma Center for treatment, where, despite all life-saving interventions, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased, police said.

The driver remained at the collision scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 42nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

