Woman, 65, dies weeks after crash in northwest Las Vegas

A 65-year-old woman died after she was injured in a crash last month in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police announced Tuesday.

Police say a woman was critically injured in a crash June 19 at Craig Road and Grand Canyon Drive. Google Street View image.

She was critically injured in the crash, which happened about 5:45 p.m. June 19 at Craig Road and Grand Canyon Drive, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

The Clark County coroner’s office, which will release her identity, told Metro’s fatal traffic investigation team on Tuesday that the woman had died from her injuries.

She was driving a 2005 Honda Odyssey south on Grand Canyon approaching the intersection but failed to stop at a stop sign, crossing the path with a westbound 1995 Ford F350 pickup truck on Craig, the release said.

The woman was hospitalized at University Medical Center. A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the minivan suffered minor injuries.

The 28-year-old man driving the pickup wasn’t injured, remained on scene and didn’t appear impaired, police said.

The woman’s death marks the 74th traffic death investigated by Metro this year.

36.240671, -115.306357