Woman, 68, dies after car strikes her in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 68-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car Thursday night while trying to retrieve personal items from her vehicle in a Las Vegas intersection.

The collision occurred around 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of East Warm Springs Road and Paradise Bay Drive, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Las Vegas woman’s 2008 Toyota Camry was stopped in the intersection because of its previous collision involvement.

A 2005 Chrysler 300 was heading west on East Warm Springs approaching Paradise Bay Drive when the Toyota driver stepped into the roadway, outside of a marked crosswalk, to get personal items from her vehicle. After retrieving the items, she was trying to return to the north sidewalk when the Chrysler struck her, the release said.

She was transported in critical condition to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit, where she was later pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old Chrysler driver, Pedro Taligo-Garcia of Henderson, showed signs of impairment and was later arrested.

He was not injured in the crash, and neither were any of the four passengers, including a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy, all from California.

No further information was immediately available.

The woman’s death marked the 98th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2020.