Woman, 69, reported missing in Las Vegas is found safe

Betty Chapman, who was reported missing on Monday, was found Tuesday and transported to a hospital for evaluation, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Betty Chapman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 69-year-old woman reported missing in Las Vegas has been located.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that Betty Chapman had been found and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Chapman, who authorities said might be under emotional stress and in need of medical attention, was reported missing on Monday after last being seen at 8:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Curtis Drive.

No other details on her disappearance were immediately available.

1200 block of Curtis Drive, las vegas, nv