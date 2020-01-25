Woman, 70, dies after she was struck by van near UNLV

A 70-year-old woman died Friday evening after a van struck her as she tried to cross a street in the central Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 70-year-old woman died Friday evening after she was hit by a van while crossing a street near UNLV, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 6:20 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and South Swenson Street, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Evidence and witness statements indicated that a 2019 Ford Transit Van was turning from southbound Swenson onto eastbound East Flamingo Road on a green turn arrow, the release said.

The Las Vegas woman was using a walker as she entered the intersection, trying to cross from south to north against a “Don’t Walk” signal, the release said.

The pedestrian entered the path of the van as it was making its left turn. The left front bumper hit the woman on the left side, knocking her to the roadway.

The driver, a 51-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene until emergency responders arrived. He showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian died after she was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the release said.

The woman’s death marks the ninth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

