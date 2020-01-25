46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Woman, 70, dies after she was struck by van near UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2020 - 7:42 pm
 
Updated January 25, 2020 - 12:30 am

A 70-year-old woman died Friday evening after she was hit by a van while crossing a street near UNLV, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 6:20 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and South Swenson Street, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Evidence and witness statements indicated that a 2019 Ford Transit Van was turning from southbound Swenson onto eastbound East Flamingo Road on a green turn arrow, the release said.

The Las Vegas woman was using a walker as she entered the intersection, trying to cross from south to north against a “Don’t Walk” signal, the release said.

The pedestrian entered the path of the van as it was making its left turn. The left front bumper hit the woman on the left side, knocking her to the roadway.

The driver, a 51-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene until emergency responders arrived. He showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian died after she was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the release said.

The woman’s death marks the ninth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Las Vegas jury convicts man in woman’s 2018 rape, murder
On Friday a Las Vegas jury convicted 52-year-old Charles Talley Jr. of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the rape and killing of Kelly Deanne Kazoon inside an east valley apartment.
Las Vegas slogans and ad campaigns through the decades
Take a trip through decades of Las Vegas ad campaigns as the new slogan will be unveiled during the Grammys on Sunday. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teaching about the Holocaust
Teacher Mitchell Kalin and former students discuss the power of empathy and compassion. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro Captain Sasha Larkin
Captain Sasha Larkin provides some updates about what is happening in Northwest Area Command in this 2019 video. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person dies in three-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas Boulevard South reopened Wednesday morning, nearly seven hours after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead and another seriously injured, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 person killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
One person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Warm Springs Road, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall injures 3 - VIDEO
Three people were injured Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2020, in a shooting at Fashion Show mall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Touro University Nevada student says demonstration saved her life - VIDEO
Student Erica Stiles describes how her cancer was found during a classroom demonstration. (Mary Hynes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scouts BSA troop takes part in day of service - VIDEO
Members of Las Vegas Troop 155 with Scouts BSA painted a fence and picked up trash as part of a day of service at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park west of Las Vegas on Monday Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Incident with 'suspicious device' resolved - VIDEO
Lt. Zachary Burns of the Las Vegas police department's armor section gives an update on the suspicious device found at a Saver's store in the 2300 block of East Tropicana Avenue on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elderly woman robbed in Fremont elevator - VIDEO
An elderly woman was robbed in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street. Video courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Martin Luther King Jr. associate speaks to Las Vegas students - VIDEO
Robert Green, 86, a Las Vegas resident and close confidante of Martin Luther King Jr., talks to students at Matt Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Helicopter pilot continues long recovery after Grand Canyon crash - VIDEO
Scott Booth, a former pilot for Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, talks about piloting a Papillon tour helicopter when the aircraft crashed in Grand Canyon in 2018, killing five of the six passengers. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Annual eagle survey at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave - VIDEO
The National Park Service gets out on the waters of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave each year to count any raptors they lay eyes on. The birds are at the top of a food chain, so monitoring their numbers over time can help indicate if problems are occurring with the environment and the rest of the chain below them. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police give details on officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police identified the officer and show body cam video of the officer who discharged his weapon at a suspect accused of shooting his mother at a credit union, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Renee Summerout/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person killed in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas airport - VIDEO
A wrong-way driver struck another vehicle, killing that driver, on the Airport Connector near McCarran International Airport early Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sombrero wearing pigeons found - VIDEO
Sombrero wearing pigeons found in Reno by City Manager Sabra Newby during a ride-along with parking enforcement. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire first responders recognized
MedicWest paramedic Miranda Smith describes the the scene when first responders arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments fire.
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SUV crashes into art piece at Eastern and 215 Beltway - VIDEO
Artwork of a giant head was sent rolling when an SUV slammed into the artwork installed on a median at Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020. (B.J. Calomay)
Alpine residents struggle to find new housing after fire - VIDEO
Many residents displaced by the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in downtown Las Vegas say they are struggling to find long-term solutions in a region where affordable housing is in short supply. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Margaret Rudin's first interview after release from prison
Convicted killer Margaret Rudin maintains her innocence in her first interview after spending 20 years in a Las Vegas prison for the murder of her husband, Ron Rudin.
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bus attack caught on video
Video released Metro shows two men talking on a bus on Dec. 13, 2019. A few seconds into the video, the younger man stands up and punches the older man in the face. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Fire at Bella Vite Apartments in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
No one was injured in a fire at Bella Vita Apartments, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police release details of first fatal officer-involved shooting of 2020 - VIDEO
North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda discusses details of the departments first fatal officer-involved shooting for 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person injured in car crash outside Dutch Bros - VIDEO
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning outside a southern Las Vegas coffee shop that left one vehicle on its side and another propped up on the overturned car. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST