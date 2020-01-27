Woman, 70, hit, killed while crossing Las Vegas street ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 70-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a van Friday evening near UNLV.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 70-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a van Friday evening near UNLV as she crossed a street against a “don’t walk” pedestrian light.

Las Vegas resident Kathryn Delling died of blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Delling was struck in a crosswalk on Swenson Street by a Ford transit van turning left from Swenson onto East Flamingo Road.

Las Vegas police have said that the van, driven by a 51-year-old Las Vegas man, had a green left turn arrow. The driver did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

Delling later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

