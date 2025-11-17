Woman, 73, dies after struck by SUV in Las Vegas, police say
A 73-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle last week, according to Las Vegas police.
The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and Brussels Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
A 2016 Toyota 4Runner traveled east on Desert Inn Road, approaching Brussels Street. The pedestrian was standing in the center shared turn lane of Desert Inn while crossing outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.
The driver of the Toyota entered the turn lane to make a left turn into a private drive and struck the pedestrian, police said.
The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and died Friday, police said.
The release noted that the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
The death is the 140th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.