Woman, 73, dies in northwest Las Vegas crash

A woman died in a crash in the northwest valley Monday evening.

The crash happened at 7:05 p.m. at North Buffalo Drive and West Elkhorn Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The unidentified woman, 73, was from Las Vegas.

In a statement, police said “a 2018 Toyota Avalon was traveling eastbound on North Buffalo, approaching West Elkhorn in the single left turn lane. A 2007 Nissan Xterra was traveling westbound on North Buffalo, approaching West Elkhorn. A collision occurred when the Toyota attempted to make a left turn and entered the travel path of the Nissan at the intersection. The front of the Nissan collided with the passenger side of the Toyota.”

Police said the drivers were transported to University Medical Center. The passenger of the Toyota needed to be “mechanically extracted to render aid.” She died at the scene.

Neither driver showed signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation. The driver of the Toyota is an 87-year-old male from Las Vegas. The driver of the Nissan is an 18-year-old female from Las Vegas.

The passenger’s death marks the 93rd traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction for 2025.