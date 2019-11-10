Woman, 73, missing for 5 days found in Las Vegas

A 73-year-old woman who went missing Monday morning was found by a good Samaritan on Saturday nearly 4 miles south of where she was last seen.

Kiayah Water, left, is pictured with her mother, Judith Schnepf. (Kiayah Water)

A 73-year-old woman who had been missing for five days after last being seen in downtown Las Vegas was found by a good Samaritan on Saturday afternoon, her family said.

Judith Schnepf, who suffers from dementia, went missing Monday morning after she was last seen in the area of Carson Avenue and Fourth Street. After almost a week of searching, Schnepf’s daughter, Kiayah Water, said she was reunited with her mother Saturday afternoon.

Water told the Review-Journal that a woman called the Metropolitan Police Department after recognizing her mother in the area of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, nearly 4 miles south of where she was last seen. Water got the call from police about 2:40 p.m. Saturday that Schnepf was found safe.

“I’m so grateful that she recognized my mother from the pictures the media had out,” Water said.

During an interview Friday, Water said her mother had walked away from the D Las Vegas where they were staying.

“She can walk very fast. She is a walker,” Water said Friday. “She gets these notions in their head.”

She said Schnepf appears to be healthy Saturday afternoon and just wanted a shower.

