Woman, 78, dies after DUI hit-and-run crash, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2025 - 5:57 pm
 

A 78-year-old Las Vegas woman has died after a hit-and-run crash that involved a suspected DUI driver, police said Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was notified Wednesday by the Clark County coroner’s office that the woman had succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the crash, which happened just after 7:15 p.m. on July 3 at Mountain Vista Street and Rawhide Street, according to a press release.

Police did not identify the woman. The coroner’s office could not immediately be reached Friday.

The woman, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, was attempting to turn left, from Rawhide onto Mountain Vista, in front of an oncoming southbound 2003 GMC Yukon, police said. The front of the Yukon hit the Hyundai’s left side, police said.

The driver of the Yukon, identified by police as Carlos Lee, 41, of Las Vegas, fled on foot.

The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Lee came back to the scene and showed signs of impairment, police said. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on DUI and hit-and-run-related charges. Las Vegas Justice Court online records showed Lee posted bond July 8 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 30.

The woman’s death will not count as a traffic-related fatality, as it occurred beyond the state’s 30-day reporting window, police said.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

