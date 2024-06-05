91°F
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run on 215 Beltway in Summerlin

A 27-year-old woman has been taken into custody for a fatal hit-and-run in Summerlin that killed a California man in April. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Las Vegas woman, Rachel Maria Terranova, 27, has been arrested by the Nevada State Police for ...
A Las Vegas woman, Rachel Maria Terranova, 27, has been arrested by the Nevada State Police for a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a California man near the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue. The 215 Beltway and Far Hills Avenue are seen, on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2024 - 3:52 pm
 

A suspect has been arrested a month after an early-morning hit-and-run killed a pedestrian on the 215 Beltway in Summerlin, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Rachel Maria Terranova, 27, of Las Vegas, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The collision occurred near 215 and the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and Far Hills on-ramp at about 5 a.m. on April 28.

Darrel Redhawk Pingleton, 35, of Alpine, California, died at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Honda Civic that authorities believe was involved in the crash was located at a Pahrump body shop, police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

By / RJ

If you have Ring or Nextdoor, you’ve likely seen one of your neighbors reporting a lost, or found, tortoise in your community. Here’s what to do next.

