Woman arrested on DUI charges in crash involving pedestrian

Police investigate an accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Police investigate an accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Bonanza Road, Thursday morning, May 10, 2017.

Las Vegas police are investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a pedestrian in the central valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Timothy Hatchett said Metro’s fatal crash detail was investigating the crash near Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North. Dispatch logs show the crash was called in about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a woman in her 30s was struck by a 2013 Dodge Ram near the crosswalk and was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, a 23-year-old woman, was arrested on DUI charges.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported the intersection reopened about 9:30 a.m..

