Local Las Vegas

Woman arrested on DUI charges in crash involving pedestrian

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 7:23 am
 
Updated May 11, 2017 - 10:00 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a pedestrian in the central valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Timothy Hatchett said Metro’s fatal crash detail was investigating the crash near Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North. Dispatch logs show the crash was called in about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a woman in her 30s was struck by a 2013 Dodge Ram near the crosswalk and was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, a 23-year-old woman, was arrested on DUI charges.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported the intersection reopened about 9:30 a.m..

