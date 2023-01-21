47°F
Local Las Vegas

Woman arrested on suspected hit-and-run crash early Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2023 - 5:06 pm
Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a collision that occurred on Jan. 21, 2023, at 4:25 a.m., near the location of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street. (LVMPD)

A woman was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday in northeast Las Vegas.

A 24-year-old unidentified woman was attempting to cross East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of the intersection with Mt. Hood Street, around 4:25 a.m. when she was struck by a silver sedan that left the scene, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman died at the scene.

Las Vegas police said the driver of a silver 2000 Toyota Avalon, Joanna Meza, 19, of North Las Vegas, was arrested and booked on suspicion of hit-and-run.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

