Woman arrested on suspected hit-and-run crash early Saturday

A woman was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday in northeast Las Vegas.

A 24-year-old unidentified woman was attempting to cross East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of the intersection with Mt. Hood Street, around 4:25 a.m. when she was struck by a silver sedan that left the scene, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman died at the scene.

Las Vegas police said the driver of a silver 2000 Toyota Avalon, Joanna Meza, 19, of North Las Vegas, was arrested and booked on suspicion of hit-and-run.

No further information was available.

