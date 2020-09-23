Woman believed to be armed in south Las Vegas barricade

A woman police believe to be armed is barricaded in a stolen car in front of a south Las Vegas home Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle at a home near Ebb Tide Circle and Gillespie Street shortly after 4:40 p.m. and, when they tried to arrest the driver, she got into the car and pulled into the driveway.

“Officers attempted to block her in and she began to ram both the (patrol vehicles) and the home,” Boxler said. “We believe the female is armed with a weapon and our focus is containing her and not precipitating an adverse response.”

The woman has not left the car. The SWAT team has been notified, and officers are trying to deescalate the situation, Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

