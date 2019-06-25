Woman burned in central Las Vegas strip mall fire

A woman suffered burns to her extremities and was transported to a hospital after a two-alarm east valley strip mall fire late Monday.

A woman suffered burns in a two-alarm fire at a strip mall in central Las Vegas on Monday night.

The Clark County Fire Department was dispatched at 9:22 p.m. to a reported fire at a beauty supply store at 3530 E. Tropicana Road near South Pecos Road, according to a news release.

The fire was knocked down at 9:48 p.m., said Troy Tuke, an assistant fire chief.

The woman had burns on her extremities and was transported to a hospital. Her condition was not available as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Minor damage was considered likely to the two adjacent businesses, Tuke said.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damages are pending.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.