Woman charged in hammer attack in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested a 41-year-old woman on Friday and charged her with battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm after a woman was attacked with a hammer in northeast Las Vegas.

Angela Turnage is accused of hitting another woman over the head with a hammer after a confrontation at Dotty’s casino on Wednesday, according to Turnage’s arrest report.

According to the arrest report, the injured woman was gambling at the Dotty’s at 4350 Las Vegas Boulevard North, when an employee accused her and several others of stealing cigarettes.

The woman left Dotty’s after the employee threatened to call police. Turnage and a friend followed the woman into the parking lot where a fight broke out. Turnage struck the woman in the head with a hammer five or six times, according to the arrest report.

Turnage left the parking lot and walked to a nearby apartment complex.

According to the report, police located Turnage’s apartment after searching the complex, and the injured woman was able to pick her out of a photo lineup.

The woman suffered several cuts and bruises to her head, the report states, as well as a possible concussion.

Turnage will be arraigned on felony charges on Tuesday morning.

