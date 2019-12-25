Woman complains of chest pains after northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

The crash occurred just after 5:15 p.m. between the SUVs at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road.

Police investigate a crash Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman complained of chest pains after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 5:15 p.m. between two SUVs at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road, according to Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Boxler.

One of the vehicles ended up on its side. The woman complaining of chest pains declined to be taken to a hospital.

Impairment is not suspected. Tow trucks are en route and road restrictions are expected to clear soon.

