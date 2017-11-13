ad-fullscreen
Woman critical after crash at Sahara-Durango intersection

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2017 - 5:47 am
 
Updated November 13, 2017 - 11:45 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a serious injury crash Monday morning in the west valley.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Sgt. Robert Stauffer.

Stauffer said a Chevy Suburban ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into the driver’s side of a Pontiac sedan.

The female driver of the sedan was hospitalized in critical condition, Stauffer said. A passenger in the car also was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

The driver of the Suburban did not show signs of impairment and stayed at the scene.

Due to the extent of the woman’s injuries, Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

The intersection has reopened.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

