Woman critically hurt after running stop sign, hitting parked car
A woman was severely injured after police said she crashed into a parked car Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in south Las Vegas.
A Las Vegas woman was severely injured after police said she crashed into a parked car Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in south Las Vegas.
Investigators believe that just before 10 a.m. Lillian Edwards, 53, drove a 2019 Dodge Charger through a stop sign at Bermuda Road and East Richmar Avenue, before entering the Copper Creek Apartments parking lot, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said Edwards crashed into an empty 2002 Hyundai Accent that was parked in the complex, smashing both vehicles into a building.
Edwards was taken to University Medical Center where she remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The crash remained under investigation.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.