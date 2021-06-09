95°F
Woman critically hurt after running stop sign, hitting parked car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2021 - 4:18 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A Las Vegas woman was severely injured after police said she crashed into a parked car Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in south Las Vegas.

Investigators believe that just before 10 a.m. Lillian Edwards, 53, drove a 2019 Dodge Charger through a stop sign at Bermuda Road and East Richmar Avenue, before entering the Copper Creek Apartments parking lot, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Edwards crashed into an empty 2002 Hyundai Accent that was parked in the complex, smashing both vehicles into a building.

Edwards was taken to University Medical Center where she remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash remained under investigation.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

