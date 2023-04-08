Woman critically injured in 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

A woman suffered critical injuries in a six-car crash near West Charleston Boulevard and Decatur Boulevard on Friday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 73-year-old Las Vegas woman was critically injured Friday after her pickup truck failed to stop behind five vehicles waiting at a red light on South Decatur Boulevard near West Charleston Boulevard.

The woman was driving north on Decatur in a 1991 Chevrolet 1500 pickup at about 4:30 p.m. and approached the five other vehicles stopped at the traffic signal north of West Dover Place, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The pickup collided with the other vehicles before coming to a rest, police said.

The woman was transported in critical condition to UMC while two men aged 18 and 41 remained behind with only minor injuries.

The six-vehicle crash impacted a total of nine people, including a juvenile who was not hurt, police said.

The probe into the crash is being handled by the department’s Collision Investigation Section, police said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.