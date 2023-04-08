64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Woman critically injured in 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2023 - 8:57 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 73-year-old Las Vegas woman was critically injured Friday after her pickup truck failed to stop behind five vehicles waiting at a red light on South Decatur Boulevard near West Charleston Boulevard.

The woman was driving north on Decatur in a 1991 Chevrolet 1500 pickup at about 4:30 p.m. and approached the five other vehicles stopped at the traffic signal north of West Dover Place, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The pickup collided with the other vehicles before coming to a rest, police said.

The woman was transported in critical condition to UMC while two men aged 18 and 41 remained behind with only minor injuries.

The six-vehicle crash impacted a total of nine people, including a juvenile who was not hurt, police said.

The probe into the crash is being handled by the department’s Collision Investigation Section, police said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
2
Before mass shooting, ex-con urged Stephen Paddock not to ‘kill innocent people’
Before mass shooting, ex-con urged Stephen Paddock not to ‘kill innocent people’
3
Nevada’s hospitality sector hit hard by ‘Great Resignation’
Nevada’s hospitality sector hit hard by ‘Great Resignation’
4
MSG Entertainment settles lawsuits linked to MSG Sphere
MSG Entertainment settles lawsuits linked to MSG Sphere
5
Mom owns the condo so we aren’t renters
Mom owns the condo so we aren’t renters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
2-vehicle crash involves Las Vegas police officer
2-vehicle crash involves Las Vegas police officer
Woman dies after falling out of vehicle and onto roadway in northwest Las Vegas
Woman dies after falling out of vehicle and onto roadway in northwest Las Vegas
Man, 88, dies after east Las Vegas valley crash
Man, 88, dies after east Las Vegas valley crash
North Las Vegas man fatally struck by SUV early Saturday
North Las Vegas man fatally struck by SUV early Saturday
Woman who died after exiting moving pickup truck identified
Woman who died after exiting moving pickup truck identified
Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car near Seven Magic Mountains
Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car near Seven Magic Mountains