67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Woman critically injured in central Las Vegas hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2020 - 11:42 am
 

A woman was critically injured after a hit-and-run in a central valley parking lot Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The “elderly” woman was struck in a lot at 501 S. Rancho Drive, south of Alta Drive, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported around 9:50 a.m. Police had a large portion of a commercial office complex taped off around 11:30 a.m., but there were no road closures.

“No suspect information is being pushed out at this time,” the release said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
2
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
3
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
4
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
5
NHL officially suspends play because of coronavirus
NHL officially suspends play because of coronavirus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Rancho crash
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a central valley parking lot Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting three new “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases. That makes five new cases in Clark County and seven in Nevada. (Michael Quine and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus latest updates - VIDEO
Review-Journal health reporter Mary Hynes discusses the latest updates on coronavirus in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, March 10, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clouds build Monday before rain in Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
Southern Nevada residents and visitors are in for a wet few days, perhaps more, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer)
We dance for Charlotte - VIDEO
This desire to help the Bush family led to a unique social media campaign – it’s called #WeDanceForCharlotte. Charlotte Bush and her brother, Alex, were hit by a driver as they walked home from school in February. Alex was killed and Charlotte was hospitalized. Dance instructor Nicole Blubaugh said people who want to show their support for the Bush family are encouraged to post a video of themselves dancing with this hastag on social media spaces such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Glenn Puit and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco customers limited to 2 cases of water - VIDEO
Customers load their two-case limit of bottled water at the Costco Business Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, March 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition - VIDEO
A Clark County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 remains in serious condition, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Confirmed coronavirus case in Southern Nevada - VIDEO
A man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state and Texas had been hospitalized in an isolation ward in a Las Vegas-area hospital. He is the first case of COVID-19 - coronavirus - in Southern Nevada, confirmed by the Southern Nevada Health District. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wildflowers at Lake Mead - VIDEO
The Lake Mead National Recreation Area is expecting an above-average year for wildflower blooms. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LDS Family Stores Supplies
Cory and Holly Steed as LDS church members are encouraged to store up food, water and supplies for n case of an emergency. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus scare has Costco shoppers stocking up - VIDEO
Shoppers at Costco stores in the Las Vegas Valley stocked up on bottled water on Monday, March 2. Some were heeding the advice to stock supplies as coronavirus spreads in the U.S. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Motel landlord investigation
The RJ Investigations team talks about the current investigation into the Alpine Motel landlord and other properties he owners that have seen a laundry list of issues. The Alpine Motel caught fire December 21, 2019 that killed six people
Local veteran served in three wars
Las Vegan John Shaw fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The veteran turned 95 in January, and remains with his wife of 64 years.
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed after vehicle hits tree in west Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in the western valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus advice for Las Vegas: Be prepared, but don't panic - VIDEO
The message was “you need to be prepared,” Dr. Judith Ford, medical director of clinical quality for HealthCare Partners Nevada, recounted Wednesday, Feb. 26. 2020. Ford and other Southern Nevada health authorities stressed there is no need to panic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police and community partners work with homeless people - VIDEO
Media briefing about the impact of the MORE Team on the homeless community in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Multiple units respond to fire at North Las Vegas business - VIDEO
Multiple units have responded to a fire Wednesday at a North Las Vegas business. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force veteran builds model of famous ship - VIDEO
James "Jim" Twohig, who lives in Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas, has built a fabulous model of the U.S. "Brig" Niagara. It's the first model ship he's built and completed in his life. This is a famous ship in U.S. history. It was the flagship of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry in the famous battle of Lake Erie, in the War of 1812. The model will be shipped and displayed at the U.S. Naval Academy Museum. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New requirements for Real ID - VIDEO
What you need to know about the Real ID and why it may be important for you to have one if you don't have a passport. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Major US 95 road project in downtown Las Vegas could cost $1B - VIDEO
The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to reconfigure a 4-mile portion of U.S. 95 between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road at an estimated cost of $1 billion. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Double amputee veteran climbs stairs at Strat - VIDEO
Travis Strong, who lost both of his legs by a bomb in Baghdad in 2006, climbed 108 levels and 1,455 stairs at the Strat. The event brought 1,000 climbers out to raise money for the American Lung Association in Nevada.
Why does the vote count take so long?
RJ political reporter Rory Appleton discusses the vote counting process and why it takes so long.
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST