Woman critically injured in central Las Vegas hit-and-run

The “elderly” woman was struck in a lot at 501 S. Rancho Drive, south of Alta Drive, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported around 9:50 a.m. Police had a large portion of a commercial office complex taped off around 11:30 a.m., but there were no road closures.

“No suspect information is being pushed out at this time,” the release said.

Further information was not immediately available.

