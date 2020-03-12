Woman critically injured in central Las Vegas hit-and-run
The woman was struck in a lot on the 500 block of South Rancho Drive, south of Alta Drive
A woman was critically injured after a hit-and-run in a central valley parking lot Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas police.
The “elderly” woman was struck in a lot at 501 S. Rancho Drive, south of Alta Drive, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The crash was reported around 9:50 a.m. Police had a large portion of a commercial office complex taped off around 11:30 a.m., but there were no road closures.
“No suspect information is being pushed out at this time,” the release said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
