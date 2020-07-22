Woman critically injured in downtown Las Vegas crash

The victim was rushed to the hospital after a vehicle crashed on Stewart Avenue, north of Main Street, at 6:29 a.m., a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was critically injured in a downtown Las Vegas vehicle crash early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police said they were trying to sort out exactly what caused the woman’s injuries.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said the victim was rushed to the hospital after a vehicle crashed on Stewart Avenue, north of Main Street, at 6:29 a.m.

It was not clear if the woman was a pedestrian or a driver of the vehicle that crashed. Police observed damage to a light pole near the crash scene.

Hadfield said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

