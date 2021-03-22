51°F
Local Las Vegas

Woman critically injured in February car crash in Las Vegas has died

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2021 - 8:40 am
 
Las Vegas police investigate a crash at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and South Schirll ...
Las Vegas police investigate a crash at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and South Schirlls Street on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who was critically injured in a car crash after fleeing an attempted police stop last month has died, authorities said Monday.

The crash that would ultimately kill 30-year-old Tara Cheatham occurred on the morning of Feb. 24.

Cheatham was driving a 2008 Lexus east on Warm Springs Road near Arville Street just after 7 a.m. that day following a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper’s attempt to pull her over, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Cheatham tried to pass a car in front of her when she hit that car and two others driving the opposite direction, police said.

The Highway Patrol has said its trooper was not pursuing Cheatham at the time of the crash.

Both Cheatham and another driver were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Metro said it was notified of Cheatham’s death on Sunday.

