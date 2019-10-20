Woman critically injured in suspected DUI crash near Strip

A 2019 Nissan Versa slammed into the back of a Volkswagen Jetta whose driver had slowed for traffic, which pushed the Jetta into the back of a Honda Fit whose driver had slowed for pedestrians.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A California woman suffered critical injuries early Sunday morning in a suspected DUI crash near the Mandalay Bay hotel.

According to Las Vegas police:

Three vehicles crashed about 1:30 a.m. on Mandalay Bay Road, just west of an access road leading to the hotel.

A 2019 Nissan Versa slammed into the back of a Volkswagen Jetta whose driver had slowed for traffic, which pushed the Jetta into the back of a Honda Fit whose driver had slowed for pedestrians.

A 57-year-old woman in the Nissan’s passenger seat suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center. The driver, 59-year-old Richard Mansapit, wasn’t injured but showed signs of impairment. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The driver of the Jetta suffered minor injuries.

The crash was under investigation Sunday afternoon.

