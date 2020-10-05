Woman dies 1 day after being booked into Clark County jail

A 38-year-old woman, booked at Clark County Detention Center, died a day after she arrived.

Clark County Detention Center (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman was booked for possession of a controlled substance at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday. She was then transferred to a North Tower Bureau module for a detox, according to a press release.

At 1:47 a.m. Monday, an officer noticed she had not changed sleeping positions. She was unresponsive and medical responded to render aid.

She was then transported to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. There was no police interaction with woman before the medical episode, according to the release.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of her death, according to the release.

