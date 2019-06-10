Woman dies, 4 injured in rollover crash in northwest Las Vegas

An 18-year-old woman died late Sunday night after a rollover crash in the far northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Intersection of Shaumber Road and Tropical Parkway in northwest Las Vegas. (Google)

An 18-year-old woman died late Sunday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the far northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Four others suffered serious to minor injuries in the 10:15 p.m. crash near the intersection of Shaumber Road and W. Tropical Parkway, Lt. David Gordon said in an email.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling south on a dirt road with “steep embankments” when the driver lost control, causing the truck to roll over.

Two passengers in the bed of the truck was ejected, police said. Las Vegas Fire Department personnel responded and performed life-saving measures to the two who were ejected and one occupant who remained inside the truck.

All three were transported to University Medical Center where one of the passengers succumbed to her injuries. Two two survivors, both 17-year-old women, were reported in serious condition, according to a Monday morning Metro news release.

The driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old woman, remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairmeent, according to police. She was not injured.

Another passnger suffered minor injuries.

The death was the 52nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the woman killed after relatives have been notified.

The site of the crash is about a mile west of Centennial High School, at the edge of Centennial Hills. The crash area is bordered by an apartment complex and the Providence community.

