Woman dies after attending Lovers & Friends Festival, coroner says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2022 - 12:03 pm
 
A security update is displayed during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May ...
A security update is displayed during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman died after attending the Lovers & Friends Festival music festival Saturday on the Strip, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jacqueline Torres Espinoza, 22, of Las Vegas was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m. that day at Valley Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

Her cause and manner of death were still pending Tuesday morning.

The festival took place Saturday and Sunday and featured more than 50 R&B and hip-hop acts on two stages.

The event was temporarily paused Saturday night after a false report of gunfire just after 10 p.m., Las Vegas police said at the time. Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries, but police said no one was shot.

It remained unclear Tuesday whether officers responded in connection with Torres Espinoza’s death.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

