Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas

A 59-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Sahara Avenue just east of Maryland Parkway, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 59-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a suspected impaired driver in the central Las Vegas Valley.

At 6:45 a.m., the woman began crossing East Sahara Avenue at 15th Street in a marked crosswalk after the pedestrian traffic signal turned on, signaling for traffic to stop. At the same time, a green 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck heading east on Sahara left the marked travel lane and hit the woman, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was declared dead.

Police identified the truck driver as 58-year-old Darcy Cooper of Las Vegas. Police suspect Cooper of driving away but that was she stopped by several witnesses nearly 500 feet from the scene.

Cooper was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI, according to Metro.

The woman’s death was the 98th traffic fatality investigated by Las Vegas police this year. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

