Local Las Vegas

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in west Las Vegas

July 8, 2023 - 9:58 am
 
Updated July 8, 2023 - 10:03 am
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A 55-year-old Las Vegas woman reported as being intoxicated was killed early Saturday when a car struck her as she attempted to cross West Lake Mead Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was walking south on West Lake Mead at the intersection of H Street but not in a crosswalk at about 1:35 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee headed east on Lake Mead collided with her, projecting her into the roadway, police said.

Emergency responders drove the pedestrian, said to have been intoxicated at the time of the collision, to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit for treatment but she died there, police stated.

The driver of the Jeep, Rosa Rodarte, 51, a Las Vegas resident, remained at the crash scene and showed no signs of impairment, officers reported.

It was the 69th traffic fatality in the department’s jurisdiction so far this year and remains under investigation, police said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

