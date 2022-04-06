Woman dies after being run over by motor home near Strip

The woman was holding on to the passenger side of a “1998 Ford E-350 Jamboree” as it drove through a parking lot at 3051 Highland Drive, near Desert Inn Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died Tuesday after she was run over by a motor home near the Strip, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., the woman was holding on to the passenger side of a “1998 Ford E-350 Jamboree” as it drove through a parking lot at 3051 Highland Drive, near Desert Inn Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. The vehicle was making a right turn as the woman let go and fell, and the rear wheels ran over her. She died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford stayed and cooperated, police said.

