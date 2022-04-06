78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Woman dies after being run over by motor home near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2022 - 9:19 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died Tuesday after she was run over by a motor home near the Strip, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., the woman was holding on to the passenger side of a “1998 Ford E-350 Jamboree” as it drove through a parking lot at 3051 Highland Drive, near Desert Inn Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. The vehicle was making a right turn as the woman let go and fell, and the rear wheels ran over her. She died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford stayed and cooperated, police said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
2
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $5.5M on NCAA championship winner
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $5.5M on NCAA championship winner
3
Here are 5 Las Vegas-area homes near median price of $450K
Here are 5 Las Vegas-area homes near median price of $450K
4
Firearms instructor charged with murder after shooting suspected car thief
Firearms instructor charged with murder after shooting suspected car thief
5
215 Beltway in Henderson reopens after fatal crash
215 Beltway in Henderson reopens after fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST