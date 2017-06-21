Woman dies after being run over by trailer in Las Vegas

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died Wednesday after being run over by a camping trailer being towed by a vehicle driven by her boyfriend, Las Vegas police said.

Police received a call about 6:40 a.m. saying that a woman was bleeding from the head on the 6560 block of Bourbon Way near West Charleston Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

When police arrived, the female was conscious and appeared to have a broken leg from being run over, Rivera said.

The woman was transferred to the University Medical Center trauma unit, where she died.

Police said her boyfriend was very distraught and reported it as an accident. Fatal detail is currently investigating the incident.

