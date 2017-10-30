Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Las Vegas

A pedestrian died Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A woman was killed after being hit by a car on South Swenson Street, north of East Northrop Avenue, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (Google Street View)

The collision happened just before 6:40 p.m. on South Swenson Street, north of East Northrop Avenue.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the 47-year-old woman was crossing Swenson Street outside a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a 2002 Dodge Stratus. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died about 9:40 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene and reported the crash.

The woman who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once her family has been notified. Her death marks the 112th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

South Swenson Street and East Northrop Avenue, las vegas, nv