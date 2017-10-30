ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Las Vegas

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2017 - 12:01 pm
 

A pedestrian died Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The collision happened just before 6:40 p.m. on South Swenson Street, north of East Northrop Avenue.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the 47-year-old woman was crossing Swenson Street outside a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a 2002 Dodge Stratus. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died about 9:40 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene and reported the crash.

The woman who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once her family has been notified. Her death marks the 112th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like