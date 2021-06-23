Woman dies after collision on Beltway near I-15 connector

A woman who was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on the southern 215 Beltway has died, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Troopers were called at 2:44 p.m. to the eastbound Beltway at the Interstate 15 connector after a crash between a box truck and a silver Honda Accord, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Honda was reported to be in critical condition on Tuesday, but the Highway Patrol on Wednesday said that the woman had died at University Medical Center.

Investigators believe the Honda driver made an “unsafe lane change” and lost control of the car, which spun directly in front of the box truck. The truck then struck the Honda, causing the car to also collide with a concrete median barrier, the Highway Patrol said.

The Honda’s driver will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Her death marks the 43rd traffic-related fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year.

