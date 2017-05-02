ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Woman dies after crash in south Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 4:27 pm
 

A woman died after a Tuesday afternoon traffic crash in the south valley.

Metropolitan Police officers responded just before 2 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash near South Decatur Boulevard and West University Avenue, Metro officer Larry Hadfield said.

A woman was taken to University Medical Center and later died, he said; there were no other injuries.

The Clark County Coroner will identify the woman after her family has been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

