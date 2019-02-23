Woman dies after crash on 215 in Las Vegas

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

A woman has died after a crash on the 215 Beltway Saturday afternoon.

About 12:20 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on the Las Vegas Beltway at Charleston Boulevard, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound on the Charleston Boulevard southbound off-ramp, making a left turn on a green light, when a Honda was traveling westbound ran a red light and struck the Equinox in the intersection, the release said.

When troopers arrived, the 66-year-old woman driving the Honda was unresponsive. She was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center where she later died, according to the release.

Investigators believe the woman may have suffered from an unknown medical episode which may have contributed to the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the woman once next of kin has been notified.

No further information was immediately available.