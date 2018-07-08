Woman dies after crashing car in southeast Las Vegas

A 65-year-old woman who died Saturday after crashing her car may have suffered a medical episode, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. while she was driving her 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman in an apartment complex parking lot at 2180 E. Warm Springs Road, near South Eastern Avenue, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

The car was heading east through the parking lot, and she tried to turn it left into a parking stall, but it turned wide of the stall and crashed into a trash enclosure, police said.

A witness who noted the woman may have been suffering a medical episode called 911, Metro said. She died at a local hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release her identity, as well as her cause and manner of death, after her family is notified.

