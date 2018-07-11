Woman dies after crashing into parked car in central Las Vegas

The crash happened about 9:40 a.m. in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 95 and South Decatur Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 38-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after she crashed into a parked car in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

She was driving a 1988 Honda Civic north on Michael Way, north of Banjo Street, when it veered into a parked, unoccupied 1999 Chevrolet Suburban in a parking lane.

The Suburban’s driver was nearby and called for medical help for the Honda driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt. She died at a hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the 38-year-old woman’s identity, as well as determine her cause and manner of death.

Michael Way and Banjo Street,LAs Vegas, NV