Woman dies almost 2 months after crash, police say

Las Vegas police said the woman drove through a red light and hit another car.

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 40-year-old woman has died almost two months after police said she drove through a red light and crashed into another car.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department news release, the crash happened March 8 at about 12:20 p.m. at South Nellis Boulevard and East Tropicana Avenue.

Police said the woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Accent south on Nellis when she drove through the intersection despite a red light. Police said it was not known what caused her to drive through the red light.

The Hyundai crashed into a 2015 Nissan Altima that had a steady green light, police said.

After being taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, the woman died on April 27 at Henderson Hospital, police said Monday.

The woman’s identity hadn’t yet been released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Altima’s driver was a 33-year-old Las Vegas man who had an 18-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl as passengers. One of those passengers was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

The Altima’s driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of being impaired, police said.

The crash was still being investigated by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.