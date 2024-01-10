Woman dies days after New Year’s Day crash

This is the sixth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

(Getty Images)

A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley on New Year’s Day has died.

The crash occurred just before 3:20 a.m. Jan. 1, according to Metropolitan Police Department release. Police say the victim was crossing the intersection of Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway northbound when she was struck by a vehicle that was westbound on Flamingo.

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday said that 34-year-old Natalie Wyatt died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Jan. 4. Police said in its statement that the victim was 36.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

This is the sixth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.